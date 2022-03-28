Promotional photo for NCT Dream's album 'Glitch Mode,' released March 28, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@NCTsmtown_DREAM

South Korean boy band NCT Dream returned to the music scene Monday, dropping its second full-length album and a video for its lead single.

The new record "Glitch Mode" contains 11 tracks, including the lead single of the same title.

The single is described as a hip-hop song with a "dynamic 808 bass." Member Mark contributed to writing lyrics for the song, which talks about "freezing like a glitch mode in front of a crush."

"Glitch Mode" arrives nearly a year since the septet released "Hot Sauce," its first full album which peaked at No. 10 on Billboard's World Albums chart and reportedly sold over 2 million copies in just 16 days.

NCT Dream — composed of Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung — is a sub-unit of the 23-member group NCT, managed by SM Entertainment. It debuted in August 2016 with the single "Chewing Gum."

The group was originally intended to be an NCT team catering to preteens and teenagers, releasing mostly bubblegum-pop songs during its early years. The members were also supposed to "graduate" from the group upon turning 20, but this system was abolished in 2020.

Recent years have seen the group veer away from its "boyish" identity and bubblegum-pop music, taking on a more mature image and hip hop-oriented sound.

