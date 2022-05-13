Home  >  Entertainment

SHINee’s Key, NCT Dream, other K-pop acts to play in PH on May 29

Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 13 2022 07:02 PM

SHINEE’s Key and NCT Dream are among the K-pop acts that will perform at the ‘Begin Again K-pop Edition’ at the Araneta Coliseum on May 29, 2022. Photos from the official Facebook pages of SHINee and NCT Dream
SHINEE’s Key and NCT Dream are among the K-pop acts that will perform at the ‘Begin Again K-pop Edition’ at the Araneta Coliseum on May 29, 2022. Photos from the official Facebook pages of SHINee and NCT Dream

MANILA – Several South Korean idols are set to perform in Manila at the end of the month, marking the return of K-pop shows in the country following eased restrictions, two years into the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local concert promoter CDM Entertainment announced Friday it would bring four acts for its “Begin Again K-pop Edition” concert, set to take place on May 29 at the Araneta Coliseum.

The lineup includes SHINee member Key, boy bands NCT Dream and WEi, and girl group Alice (formerly Elris), based on a promotional poster published on CDM’s social media pages.

Tickets are priced at P3,250, P4,950, P7,850, P9,450 and P10,250.

Official ticket selling will begin on May 18, a day after ticket pre-selling, according to CDM.

