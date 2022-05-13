SHINEE’s Key and NCT Dream are among the K-pop acts that will perform at the ‘Begin Again K-pop Edition’ at the Araneta Coliseum on May 29, 2022. Photos from the official Facebook pages of SHINee and NCT Dream

MANILA – Several South Korean idols are set to perform in Manila at the end of the month, marking the return of K-pop shows in the country following eased restrictions, two years into the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local concert promoter CDM Entertainment announced Friday it would bring four acts for its “Begin Again K-pop Edition” concert, set to take place on May 29 at the Araneta Coliseum.

We can't thank you enough for sticking with us & waiting.



It's our pleasure to announce, "Begin Again: KPOP Edition"ㅡa live concert w/ NCT DREAM, KEY, WEi, & ALICE.



Hope you join us as we journey towards a new beginning for live shows💗



See photo for details.#BeginAgain_KPOP pic.twitter.com/HZhPBhZn7s — CDM Entertainment (@cdmentph) May 13, 2022

The lineup includes SHINee member Key, boy bands NCT Dream and WEi, and girl group Alice (formerly Elris), based on a promotional poster published on CDM’s social media pages.

Tickets are priced at P3,250, P4,950, P7,850, P9,450 and P10,250.

Official ticket selling will begin on May 18, a day after ticket pre-selling, according to CDM.

