MANILA – Several South Korean idols are set to perform in Manila at the end of the month, marking the return of K-pop shows in the country following eased restrictions, two years into the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local concert promoter CDM Entertainment announced Friday it would bring four acts for its “Begin Again K-pop Edition” concert, set to take place on May 29 at the Araneta Coliseum.
The lineup includes SHINee member Key, boy bands NCT Dream and WEi, and girl group Alice (formerly Elris), based on a promotional poster published on CDM’s social media pages.
Tickets are priced at P3,250, P4,950, P7,850, P9,450 and P10,250.
Official ticket selling will begin on May 18, a day after ticket pre-selling, according to CDM.
RELATED VIDEO