MANILA – K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE said late Wednesday it would hold a concert in Manila in September, the first Korean idol act to announce plans of performing in the Philippines following eased travel and live event restrictions, two years into the COVID-19 pandemic.

The five-piece band announced on its social media pages that it would hold its first world tour, which will kick off next month in Seoul and includes a Manila show scheduled on September 11.

Further details, such as the venue and ticketing, have yet to be revealed.

Formed by Cube Entertainment, (G)I-DLE debuted in 2018 with the single “Latata.” It has since released a string of popular songs, including “Senorita” (2019), “Oh My God” (2020), “Dumdi Dumdi” (2020), and “Hwaa” (2021).

Last March, the group released its first full album “I Never Die,” topping Korean music charts with lead single “Tomboy.”

Also on late Wednesday, CDM Entertainment – which previously organized local fan meets of Korean actors – announced it would mount a show titled “Begin Again K-pop Edition,” set to take place at the Araneta Coliseum.

“Some of your favorite Korean artists are coming to Manila,” CDM said in a Twitter post, adding it would release “full details soon.”

Korean actors Kim Soo-Hyun and Hwang In-Youp earlier announced they would hold fan meets in Manila.

Kim, who starred in the 2020 drama “It's Okay to Not Be Okay,” is set to greet Filipino supporters at the Mall of Asia Arena on June 10. The event was organized by local clothing brand Bench, which the actor endorses.

Hwang, who had a breakthrough role in the 2020 series “True Beauty,” will hold a fan meet at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on August 20.

The string of visits from Korean celebrities come after the Philippine government eased restrictions on travel and live concerts as COVID-19 cases began declining in the country earlier this year.

