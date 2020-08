MANILA -- International pop superstar Taylor Swift praised a Filipino fan who baked a cake with frosting inspired by her latest album "folklore."

On Twitter, John Paul Cledera said he made the cake to celebrate the success of his idol's eighth studio album, which was released last July 23.

I MADE @taylorswift13 A CAKE TO CELEBRATE THE SUCCESS OF #Folklore AND #cardigan 😭



I LITERALLY PAINTED THIS USING FROSTING FOR ALMOST 2 HOURS @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/OJBa6n7m3x — FOLKLORDE (@jpcleds) August 3, 2020

His photo, which went viral, drew the attention of Swift.

WOW this is incredible!! Thank you so much for making this. πŸŽ‚ I also saw your Instagram and your art is phenomenal!πŸ‘πŸ‘πŸ‘πŸ˜˜πŸ˜˜πŸ˜˜ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2020

Swift's "folklore" become the best-selling album of 2020 in just a week from its debut.