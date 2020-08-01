Taylor Swift's 'folklore' becomes best-selling album of 2020 on debut week

Taylor Swift's 'folklore' becomes the best-selling album of 2020 just a week into its debut. Handout, Beth Garrabrant

MANILA - It's an unusual time, with the pandemic and all.

But it appears it's business as usual for pop star Taylor Swift, who again showed that she could do no wrong by having her surprise album, folklore, become the top selling album of 2020 within just a week from its debut.

The album, which Swift wrote and recorded while on lockdown, has amassed more than 2 million in global sales since its release last July 23. It also shattered streaming records, with more than half a billion total audio and video streams across various platforms.

This already makes folklore, led by its single “cardigan,” the top selling album of the year, her label Republic Records said in a statement.

If one's curious, below is a list of the some of the records folklore broke during its first week:

Most first day album streams on Spotify by a female artist (80.6 million)

Most streamed pop album on Apple Music in 24 hours (35.47 million)

Sets the indie/alternative streaming record in the US and worldwide on Amazon Music (no figures shared)

The only female artist to have seven albums each sell at least 500,000 copies in a single week (Fearless, Speak Now, RED, 1989, reputation, Lover and folklore).

In the UK, Taylor Swift is the first and only female artist in the 21st century to score five #1 studio albums

Swift released folklore last July 23.

She wrote on her Instagram: "Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen."

"And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore."

"...Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed."

"My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much," she added.