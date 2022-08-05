MANILA -- Miss World Philippines (MWPH) publicly congratulated one of its former queens after winning one of the crowns in another national pageant.

In its social media pages, MWPH shared a photo of Roberta Tamondong, who was proclaimed Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2022 over the weekend.

"The Miss World Philippines Organization and ALV Pageant Circle expresses its warm congratulations to the new Bb. Pilipinas Grand International 2022 Roberta Tamondong of San Pablo City!" MWPH said.

"We know that you will be an amazing ambassador of what true Philippine pageantry sisterhood really means," it added.

Tamondong was appointed by the organization in 2020 as the country's representative in the Miss Eco Teen International pageant.

She went on to win the crown for the Philippines.

On Thursday, Tamondong expressed her gratitude to all the people who have helped her in her journey as a beauty queen.

"Words cannot describe how grateful I am to everyone who became part of this journey. I have always been so lucky to have you all who supported me all the way from day 1 to the finale night of the most anticipated Binibining Pilipinas 2022," she said.

"Come and join me in spreading love and bringing peace all over the world," she added.



Tamondong will aim to win the Philippines' first Miss Grand International crown.

The first runner-up finishes of Samantha Bernardo (2020/2021) and Nicole Cordoves (2016) serve as the country's highest placement in the pageant.

