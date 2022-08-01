MANILA – Forty women competed for the four Binibining Pilipinas 2022 crowns at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

After the competition, Nicole Borromeo of Cebu was crowned the new Binibining Pilipinas International, while Roberta Tamondong of San Pablo, Laguna was named Binibining Pilipinas Grand International.

Chelsea Fernandez from Tacloban City won Binibining Pilipinas Globe, and Gabrielle Basiano from Borongan, Eastern Samar won Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental.

All four queens will represent the Philippines as they compete in their respective international pageants.

This year’s edition of the beauty pageant was hosted by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves.

The competition also featured performances from Maymay Entrata and SB19, one of the country's top P-pop idols.

Here are some photos from the grand coronation night by Michael Bagtas for ABS-CBN News.