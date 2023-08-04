What luxury means for Heart Evangelista

Heart Evangelista, brand ambassador of Opulence Design Concept, sits on a Versace Home bed. Handout



MANILA -- For Heart Evangelista, luxury is "not necessarily about being expensive."

The actress and style icon made the statement when she was introduced as the newest endorser of Opulence Design Concept, a homegrown company that carries luxury European brands.

While luxury is usually associated with a high price tag, it is not always the case, according to Evangelista.

She believes that anything that can make a person feel good after working hard, particularly if it's of good quality, can serve as a luxury.

"Luxury, I feel in a sense, is like giving something to yourself by making you feel good... It's not about the price tag," she said.

"It's really about how it's made, with quality," she added. "I feel like at a certain time of our life, we all deserve quality, We've worked so hard. And this is what reminds us, our work."

"So if you want to eat on that beautiful plate, go ahead and do that."

Opulence Design Concept carries brands such as Fornasetti, Misuraemme, Stosa Cucine, Swarovski by Rosenthal, Sambonet, Thomas, Vimar, and Versace Home, which was also launched in the Philippines along with Evangelista.

Its owners, Gerry and Jinky Sy, said the actress is the best person to represent their brands.

"Heart embodies opulence," said Jinky. "We were thinking of who to choose [as our endorser]... she (Evangelista) has that aura, that style, that taste. She fits well with the brands that we carry."

When asked what makes Versace Home a good fit for Filipino customers, Gerry replied: "I think it's the intricacy of the design. It's very eye-catching, so every piece is like already an artwork."

"Versace has toned down the design so it now caters to a wider range, unlike before," he added.

Heart Evangelista takes a look at the Versace Home products that are now available in Manila. Handout

Versace Home products in the Philippine range from small plates priced at P3,000 each to chandeliers, carpets, and beds worth more than P1 million.

These and other luxury products from European brands are available at Opulence Design Concept's store at The Podium mall in Mandaluyong. The company also has branches in Rockwell, Makati, and Connecticut, Greenhills.