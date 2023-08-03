Heart Evangelista appears on the cover of a luxury magazine in Singapore, further cementing her status as a style icon.

The actress is the latest cover girl of Icon, which is marketed as "Singapore's first and most-established Chinese luxury lifestyle magazine."

She also shared photos from her shoot with the magazine, with the caption: "And she was fierce and fearless. What's an icon for you?"

Evangelista rose to fame as a style influencer after being recognized by the likes of Vogue Magazine, Harper's Bazaar, and Forbes France.

The actress also posts vlogs and paints on designer bags for her friends and selected clients.