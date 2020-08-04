‘Aaay, ostrich!’ Hilarious (and political) reactions to ‘Jumanji’ scene in QC, compiled

MANILA — An ostrich running loose inside a gated subdivision in Quezon City -- this was the bizarre image that amused Filipinos online Tuesday, with many being reminded of the adventure film series “Jumanji.”

WATCH: An ostrich was seen running on the loose inside a private village in Quezon City, Tuesday. (Contributed video) pic.twitter.com/dltNcaiGgT — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) August 4, 2020

In fact, the film title, as well as “ostrich,” ranked among the top Twitter trends in the Philippines for hours, as videos of the animal running along a street and being prevented from leaving the village gate went viral.

In the original “Jumanji” released in 1995, wild animals are magically transported to the city as the consequence of playing the titular board game.

HELP THERE’S AN ACTUAL OSTRICH RUNNING AROUND QUEZON CITY?????



whoever’s playing jumanji needs to finish the game asap😭 — 𝐛𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞₊˚.༄ (@babvtobio) August 4, 2020

Congratulations you have made it to the end of July, Welcome to level 8 of Jumanji. — ohmygeeee 🥰 (@ohmyGEEEE) July 31, 2020

The unusual sight, this time in real life, generated memes — and political commentary — on social media. (See the compilation below.)

Angkas, the ride-hailing service, offered the promo code “OSTRICH” after one of its riders, wearing the official helmet, was spotted in one of the viral clips. Filbar’s, the gaming store, used a photo of the ostrich for a fresh poster promoting its Jumanji merchandise.

The ostrich also drew comparisons with quarantine-violating government officials, as the animal was seen turning around after being told by the village security guard it didn’t have a “gate pass.”

the “aaAy ostrich!” and the “u dont have a gate pass🤔” and the “it doesnt fly right” hsjdnfbejdndnsjds pic.twitter.com/HDhJm4AJDR — ˗ˏˋ🍑⁷ˎˊ˗ (@hyyh1s) August 4, 2020

“Oustrich,” meanwhile, became the latest popular pun among critics of the administration, following the trending hashtag #OustTheTurtle.

The animal, according to the village association, is being kept by one of its residents. It has since been brought back to a “fenced property,” an official told ABS-CBN News, after photos of the ostrich being captured also circulated online.

Guard: “you dont have an ID, you cant go out. You dont have a gate pass too”

“It can’t fly right?”



Im wheezing help pic.twitter.com/A8m2KCBeXw — Raz // SHUAKE CANON (@Razriel_c) August 4, 2020

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, meanwhile offered to move the ostrich to a “sanctuary,” as it reminded the public that wild animals held in captivity are “invariably stressed” and are deprived of its natural “habitat and relationships.”

Here’s a look at other reactions to the ostrich situation, from political to hilarious:

It’s a sign, year of the oustrich — ross t (@rosselle) August 4, 2020

I’m glad we had a good laugh at the Ostrich, but the stolen P15 Billion pesos from Philhealth, allegedly by its execom members should be today’s biggest news. 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/IyE4eojRF1 — Janjan Comics #MassTestingNow (@janjancomics) August 4, 2020

The damn ostrich turned around when told she didn't have a gate pass. Already 1000% times better than most politicians. https://t.co/CHEsgVS4Mt — Panlasang Pinay (@thysz) August 4, 2020

Kind of convenient that a wild ostrich clogs up our feeds on the same day we learn of possibly the biggest GOCC scam since the Martial Law era — anton siy (@anthony_siy) August 4, 2020

Why did the ostrich cross the road?



Kasi wala na namang public transpo. — 𝔹𝕃𝕂𝔻 (@imBLKD) August 4, 2020

Jumanji's new poster looks lit 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mXeFoFLR2m — JP (@MasterBaetiong) August 4, 2020

Congratulations you've made it to August...



Welcome to level 8 of Jumanji... pic.twitter.com/Yr0mRCUbhe — 🐾KᗩᗰO🦋 (@MaelaneKamogelo) August 4, 2020

NOT A QC OSTRICH FAN EDIT 😭😭😭😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/aaiPMdKIBK — Charli SCTEx (@charli_sctex) August 4, 2020

An ostrich egg can contain 30 chicken eggs, a ratite or flightless bird an ostrich can run 70kph mas mabilis pa sa scooter ng tatay mo. #kuyakimtrivia https://t.co/xwMzHnqBD2 — kim atienza (@kuyakim_atienza) August 4, 2020