Inka Magnaye is Scarab in the Philippine release of "Blue Beetle." Handout

MANILA -- "I'm in a DC movie!"

Inka Magnaye happily made this announcement on Wednesday as one of the voice talents in the Philippine release of Warner Bros. Pictures' upcoming movie, "Blue Beetle."

She will voice the Scarab, described by Warner Bros. Philippines in a statement as "an ancient alien relic pivotal to the titular DC Super Hero's story."

Called Khaji-Da, the Scarab is voiced by singer-actress Becky G in the original version of the movie.

"I am wildly honored to announce that I will be the voice of the scarab for the Philippine theatrical release of DC's new movie, Blue Beetle," Magnaye said in an Instagram post.

"It’s been one of my big dreams to be a canon part of a superhero world, and now I get to share this wonderful news with all of you!"

Magnaye went on to share that some of her lines in "Blue Beetle" are in Tagalog, and hopes that the public will look out for her name in the credits when the movie is released in the country on August 16.

Magnaye is known to many as the woman behind the in-flight safety announcement of flag carrier Philippine Airlines.

She has also a podcast called "Sleeping Pill With Inka."

According to Warner Bros. Philippines, Magnaye is the first Philippine-based Filipino talent to do voiceover work in a DC film.