Inka Magnaye flaunts stretch marks in empowering video

Photo from Inka Magnaye's Facebook page

MANILA -- Inka Magnaye continues to use her platform to inspire others to embrace their true selves.

In a TikTok video, the voice talent recounted a conversation she had with a girl by the pool.

She said the girl was "a little embarrassed" to take a dip because she had stretch marks and cellulite. In response, she said reassuringly, "So do I."

Flaunting her stretch marks and cellulite in the clip, Magnaye said: "If you've seen me in shorts out in public, I promise you I have them all. You just don't notice because we’re usually too preoccupied with our own 'flaws' to notice them in others."

"I'm aware that my body may not be the best example for this subject for some of you, so I'm not here to tell you that you should be confident. I don't want to control how you act or feel. I just want to tell you that it's okay," she added.

"And yes, she jumped in."

@inkamagnaye These aren’t really flaws, though, are they? They’re simply our features—shapes, spots, stripes, and folds that make our body uniquely our own. FAKE BODY disclaimer for the commguide monitors. ♬ Oke work that imaged the Ghibli-like forest - CRAFT SOUND STUDIO

Many netizens thanked Magnaye for the encouraging message as they left comments on her post.

"This is so powerful," one of them said.

"Needed this confidence boost," another added.

"Thank you for being the influencer we deserve," a netizen said.

Magnaye rose to fame as the woman behind the in-flight safety announcement of flag carrier Philippine Airlines.

She has been vocal about her struggles, such as working young and not finishing school due to financial difficulties, inspiring others to work hard to achieve their dreams.

Related video: