MANILA -- After traditional tattoo artist Whang-Od, Vogue Philippines continues to shine a spotlight on Filipina achievers as the magazine features National Scientist Dolores Ramirez on its latest cover.

The 91-year-old geneticist, who is known for advancing the field of plant biochemical genetics and cytogenetics in the Philippines, has two flowers named after her.

On the new Vogue Philippines cover, she is all smiles in a Carolina Herrera dress, Nina Ricci vintage eyewear, and J Makitalo Jewelry rings.

Ramirez leads Vogue Philippines' "Ladies Who Launch," which feature "extraordinary women of experience and expertise" and "stewards of Filipino culture."

Also part of the list are National Artist for Dance Alice Reyes, curator Marian Pastor Roces, Via Mare founder Glenda Barretto, and culinary historian Felice Prudente Sta. Maria.