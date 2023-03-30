LOOK: Whang-Od graces cover of fashion magazine

Apo Maria "Whang-Od" Oggay, the Philippines' oldest mambabatok or traditional Kalinga tattooist, is the newest cover star of a fashion magazine.

She graces the April 2023 issue of Vogue Philippines, which noted how she "symbolizes the strength and beauty of the Filipino spirit."

"Heralded as the last mambabatok of her generation, she has imprinted the symbols of the Kalinga tribe -- signifying strength, bravery, and beauty -- on the skin of thousands of people who have made the pilgrimage to Buscalan," read a post on the magazine's Instagram page.

Whang-Od, who turned 106 last February, is a recipient of the Dangal ng Haraya Award for Intangible Cultural Heritage.

She was conferred the award in 2018.