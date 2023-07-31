Pauline Amelinckx was a vision in blue as she greeted her fans and supporters in her hometown of Bohol.

The beauty queen had her homecoming parade over the weekend, following her first runner-up finish in Miss Supranational 2023.

"Our Supra woman is overwhelmed by the love and support from her adoring hometown," read a post on the Instagram page of the Miss Philippines organization.

Amelinckx traveled around Europe after her Miss Supranational stint in Poland earlier this month.

Upon her return to the Philippines last week, she expressed gratitude to all of her supporters and expressed hope that she made her fellow Filipinos proud.