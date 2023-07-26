Miss Supranational 2023 first runner-up Pauline Amelinckx. Instagram Stories/@the_missphilippines

MANILA -- Pauline Amelinckx is happy to be back home after representing the country in Miss Supranational 2023.

She finished first runner-up in the coronation night held in Poland earlier this month, with the top title given to Andrea Aguilera of Ecuador.

Upon her arrival in Manila, Amelinckx expressed her gratitude to all of her supporters and hopes that she made the Philippines proud.

"Mabuhay, Philippines! I'm so glad, so excited, and so grateful to finally be back here. I can't wait to see all of you again, to see all of my friends. And I hope I made everyone proud," she said in a video posted by The Miss Philippines organization on Instagram Stories.

"Thank you so much for all the love, the support, I really felt all of it when I was in Poland. And I really can't thank you enough. Daghang salamat," she added.

Videos from Instagram Stories/@the_missphilippines

Amelinckx took the time to travel around Europe shortly after the Miss Supranational coronation night.

Based on her recent posts on Instagram, she visited Hungary, Czech Republic, and France.

"In my travel era. Finally got a chance to explore Europe a little more as an adult," she said.