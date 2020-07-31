Gym goers required to wear gloves, masks

MANILA-- Gym goers will be required to wear protective gear such as face masks and gloves once they head back to fitness studios, the country's trade chief said Friday.

Gyms and fitness centers are among additional businesses that could operate at 30-percent capacity in areas under general community quarantine starting Saturday.

"Ang mga dagdag na pag-iingat po natin dito sa pagbubukas ng ilan pang sektor ay iyong pag-require pa ng mga ibang protective gear dito po sa mga sectors na ito at ang mga workers dito at iyong mga customers nila," Lopez said in a virtual press briefing.

(The additional measures for some sectors is requiring the use of protective gear for workers and customers.)

"For example, ito hong sa gym, mga fitness centers, mga sports facilities… ni-require po rin natin dito na iyong mga pumupunta po dito sa gym na nagshi-share ng mga equipment, kailangan may gloves sila. Siyempre suot din ang mask lalo na kung may mga iba pang tao doon," he added.

(For example, in gyms, fitness centers, and sports facilities, we require those who go there to wear gloves and masks especially if they share equipment.)

Lopez also reminded the observance of physical distancing in such areas.

Aside from face masks, Lopez also urged the people to wear face shields when going out in public as an added protection.

"I-encourage din natin iyong pagsusuot ng mga shield para dagdag proteksyon," he said.

(We encourage the wearing of shields as an additional protection.)