Meet PH's representative in global street dance contest

MANILA -- Mickey Yatar is set to represent the Philippines in a global street dance competition later this year.

He will compete in the world finals of Red Bull Dance Your Style, which is set to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa in December.

This after he bested 15 dancers in the national finals last July 23 at the Bonifacio High Street Amphitheatre in Taguig.

As he prepares to compete internationally, Yatar said he intends to consult his fellow competitors in the Red Bull Dance Your Style national finals.

"They all have great ideas because some of them are my teachers and closest friends. I want to consult and gather more tips from them for my preparation," he said, adding that he will also train his body to better adapt to new environments.

When asked to give a message to those hoping to start a career in dancing, Yatar said: "Just start. Just start without comparing yourself. That’s the first thing."

"And then the second thing is to take it slowly. Take your time and enjoy kasi marami kayo matutunan. Find people whom you can trust and will help you be open for feedback," he added.

Red Bull Dance Your Style, the energy drink brand's take on a global one-on-one street dance competition, aims to challenge participants' freestyle and improvisation skills.

Unlike other major dance competitions with professional judges, the crowd will play a crucial role in determining the winner of each battle.