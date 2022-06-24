The Philippine qualifiers of Red Bull Dance Your Style with Philippine-All Stars member Vince Mendoza. Handout

MANILA -- A global street dance competition has made its way to the Philippines.

Red Bull Dance Your Style, the energy drink brand's take on a global one-on-one street dance competition, aims to challenge participants' freestyle and improvisation skills.

Unlike other major dance competitions with professional judges, the crowd will play a crucial role in determining the winner of each battle.

The national finals of Red Bull Dance Your Style Philippines event will kick off at the BGC Amphitheatre on July 23. It will feature the top 16 dancers who were qualified and pre-selected by dance consultant and Philippine All-Stars member Vince Mendoza.

Each battle will consist of two rounds, with the DJ spinning mixes of different genres ranging from modern pop and rap music to old-school classics. The competitors will need to capture the crowd's attention to secure a spot in the next round of the competition.

The winner will represent the Philippines in the world finals, which will include over 60 dancers from 30 countries, in Johannesburg, South Africa in December.