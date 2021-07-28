Free food for life: Restaurants reward Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz

MANILA -- The rewards just keep coming for Hidilyn Diaz, the Philippines' first Olympic gold medalist.
After unlimited flights, a house, and cash prizes, the weightlifter can also enjoy perks from several restaurants.
Check them out in the list below, which is arranged alphabetically:
BURGER GARAGE: Free burgers for life
CHA TUK CHAK: Free one year's supply of cheesecake milk tea
DRIVEWAY 97 CAFE: Free 16-inch Philly cheesesteak sandwiches for life
HOUSE OF LASAGNA: Free House of Lasagna Jr. franchise
KANTO FREESTYLE BREAKFAST: Free breakfast for life
KITCHEN JOES: Free and unlimited wings and drinks
TIPSY PIG GASTROPUB: Free food for life
TOLIT'S PERI-PERI: Free peri-peri chicken for life
VIKINGS LUXURY BUFFET: Free lifetime buffet
YUMGYEOPSAL: Free food for life at Guiguinto branch
