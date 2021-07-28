Free food for life: Restaurants reward Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz

Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz gets to enjoy free food for life in some restaurants in the country. Photos from Darren Whiteside, Reuters and Tipsy Pig Gastropub's Facebook page

MANILA -- The rewards just keep coming for Hidilyn Diaz, the Philippines' first Olympic gold medalist.

After unlimited flights, a house, and cash prizes, the weightlifter can also enjoy perks from several restaurants.

Check them out in the list below, which is arranged alphabetically:

BURGER GARAGE: Free burgers for life

CHA TUK CHAK: Free one year's supply of cheesecake milk tea

DRIVEWAY 97 CAFE: Free 16-inch Philly cheesesteak sandwiches for life

HOUSE OF LASAGNA: Free House of Lasagna Jr. franchise

KANTO FREESTYLE BREAKFAST: Free breakfast for life

KITCHEN JOES: Free and unlimited wings and drinks

TIPSY PIG GASTROPUB: Free food for life

TOLIT'S PERI-PERI: Free peri-peri chicken for life

VIKINGS LUXURY BUFFET: Free lifetime buffet

YUMGYEOPSAL: Free food for life at Guiguinto branch

Related video: