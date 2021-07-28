Home  >  Life

Free food for life: Restaurants reward Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 28 2021 06:42 PM | Updated as of Jul 28 2021 07:49 PM

Free food for life: Restaurants reward Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz 1
Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz gets to enjoy free food for life in some restaurants in the country. Photos from Darren Whiteside, Reuters and Tipsy Pig Gastropub's Facebook page

MANILA -- The rewards just keep coming for Hidilyn Diaz, the Philippines' first Olympic gold medalist. 

After unlimited flights, a house, and cash prizes, the weightlifter can also enjoy perks from several restaurants.

Check them out in the list below, which is arranged alphabetically:

BURGER GARAGE: Free burgers for life

 

CHA TUK CHAK: Free one year's supply of cheesecake milk tea

 

DRIVEWAY 97 CAFE: Free 16-inch Philly cheesesteak sandwiches for life

 

HOUSE OF LASAGNA: Free House of Lasagna Jr. franchise

 

KANTO FREESTYLE BREAKFAST: Free breakfast for life

 

KITCHEN JOES: Free and unlimited wings and drinks

 

TIPSY PIG GASTROPUB: Free food for life

 

TOLIT'S PERI-PERI: Free peri-peri chicken for life

 

VIKINGS LUXURY BUFFET: Free lifetime buffet

 

YUMGYEOPSAL: Free food for life at Guiguinto branch

 

Related video:

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  Hidilyn Diaz   food   restaurants  

BRAND NEWS