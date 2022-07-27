MANILA -- Catriona Gray looked back on her journey with Binibining Pilipinas as she returns as a host of the prestigious national pageant.

In a vlog released on Tuesday, the former Miss Universe went back as far as 2018, when she was still a Bb. Pilipinas candidate.

"I remember being on that stage just represented so much to me. It was my chance to try again and earn the right to represent my country, and I know that a lot of women aren't afforded that chance. Coming from the failure that I did, that stage represented me conquering not only my fear but also conquering a dream," said Gray, who finished in the Top 5 of Miss World 2016.

"I remember just thinking, 'I've got one shot. I need to give it everything within me, every fiber of my being.' And even though I remember having that drive, I was just so happy to be there," she added. "Just being part of this experience, I mean it's so memorable, it's so special. And it'll forever hold such a special place in my heart."

That year, Gray won the opportunity to represent the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant. She went on to score the country's fourth crown.

As she returned to the Araneta Coliseum stage in 2019, she "felt like everything else became larger than me."

"It wasn't just my dream anymore, I had actually been able to bring pride to millions, and that is really one of the greatest honors of my life," she said.

Two years later, Gray was once again back with Bb. Pilipinas, this time as a host along with her good friend, Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves.

"I actually floated the idea of an all-female hosting tandem... Of course that was just an idea but to see it grow from an idea, to actually getting the call... It was like, oh my gosh, it's actually happening," she said.

"We're making history, in a way. And I love that."

Gray and Cordoves are co-hosting Bb. Pilipinas for the second consecutive year this July 31.

This year's candidates will compete for the chance to represent the country in Miss International, Miss Grand International, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Globe.