It's not every day that you see three Miss Universe queens in one photo shoot.

Catriona Gray, the Philippines' fourth Miss Universe winner, looks stunning in newly released photos as she posed with reigning titleholder Harnaaz Sandhu of India and Canada's Natalie Glebova, who was crowned in 2005.

The three recently graced the Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 pageant as "international judges."

Gray, Sandhu, and Glebova also shared the same photos in their respective social media accounts.

"A glam moment in Vietnam," Gray said in an Instagram post, which showed her wearing an intricately designed gown by Vietnamese designer Hoang Hai.

Gray and Sandhu met for the first time in Manila last April as guests in the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant.

They also got the chance to spend time with fellow Miss Universe Queens Pia Wurtzbach of the Philippines, Iris Mittenaere of France, and Demi Tebow of South Africa, who served as hosts of the coronation night.

On the other hand, Gray and Glebova first met in Thailand during the Miss Universe 2018 pageant. The latter was among those who watched the former win the crown.