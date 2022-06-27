Former Miss Universe Catriona Gray took a break from showcasing Filipino designs as she rocked Vietnamese creations during her stay in the Southeast Asian country.

Gray was one of the judges of the recently concluded Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 pageant.

She joined the likes of reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu of India and Canada's Natalie Glebova, who won the title in 2005.

During the coronation night, the Philippines' fourth Miss Universe wore an intricately designed gown by Vietnamese designer Hoang Hai.

"Made an entrance with this stunning creation," she said in an Instagram post.

In one of the pre-pageant activities, Gray wore an ao dai, Vietnam's traditional dress, for the first time.

She also took the opportunity to go on a food trip during her stay in Ho Chi Minh City.

"Having at least two Vietnamese coffees every day 'cause I'm obsessed," she said.