MANILA -- Celeste Cortesi reminded the public to never deny their past as she opened up about her humble beginnings.

In her recent vlog, the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 titleholder revealed that she did not go to college, partly because she was busy working to help her mother pay for their rent and other daily needs.

Aside from doing modeling gigs, Cortesi also worked as a cashier at a shop.

"I did not go to college," she said, when asked about the course she took in school before entering the pageant scene. "Two reasons, first reason is because I didn't know what I wanted to do at that point of my life. So it's like, why would I go to college if I don't know what I want to be when I'm an adult?"

"Another reason why is because I wanted to help my mom in paying the rent and everything, so I really had to find a job. So at the time I was doing modeling, I used to work as a cashier in a shop," she added.

Cortesi admitted that she used to feel "embarrassed" to share this detail of her life with others, but came to realize that it made her who she is today.

She also stressed the value of authenticity, especially now with her platform as the country's Miss Universe representative.

"It was actually just downstairs where we live, the shop where I worked as a cashier. Actually, there was a time where I was kind of embarrassed, I really didn't want to show that side of me to others," she said. "But now, it's so important especially with the title that I have, to show people the real me so they can just relate to me."

"It's really important because you should never deny your past. You should never be shy of what you've been through because it's what made you who you are right now. So I'm proud of it, and I really want to show them where I came from."

Fast forward to 2022, Cortesi is taking up a real estate course, on top of preparing for the Miss Universe pageant.

She said she is happy to be back in school because of something she is passionate about. "It's so perfect because I will never do something if I'm not very passionate about it. My motivation is to get my real estate license," she said.