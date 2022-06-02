LOOK: Celeste Cortesi reunites with mom in Italy

After almost three years, Celeste Cortesi is finally reunited with her mother.

The reigning Miss Universe Philippines visited her mother in Parma, Italy, as seen in her latest Instagram post.

"Just like old times," she said.

Cortesi's mother is Maria Luisa Rabimbi, who hails from Bicol province. The Filipino-Italian beauty queen has always been vocal about her love for her mother, and even mentioned her during the final question and answer round of the Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

When asked what she would do if she could stop time for a day, she said: "I would definitely be with my mom and I would just tell her how much I love her and miss her."

Shortly after her win, Cortesi declared on social media that making her mother proud "is the greatest fulfillment of my life."