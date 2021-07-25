Frustration drove comic artist to create viral artwork 'Tumindig'

MANILA - Frustration in government was what drove Kevin Eric Raymundo to create the now viral artwork “Tumindig."

The comic artist, also known as Tarantadong Kalbo, said Sunday that 'Tumindig' was timely as President Rodrigo Duterte will deliver his last SONA tomorrow.

“Ginawa ko siya out of frustration kasi pakiramdam ko nung time na yon, parang walang nangyayari,” said Raymundo on Vice President Leni Robredo’s weekly radio program.

(I made it out of frustration because I felt at the time that nothing was happening.)

He said he started feeling nervous the more viral his work became, as people took Tumindig to heart and made their own versions.

“Nung una, natuwa ako. ‘Uy ang galing, may nag-i-insert ng mga kanya kanyang ano… Kaso nung medyo.. nakaka-kaba kasi ang dami. Kaya nagpatulong na ako sa Dakila, i-collect lahat ng mga entries and i-combine. Hanggang ngayon, hirap pa rin. Andami pa ring nagsa-submit eh,” he said.

(At first, I was elated. 'Someone was inserting their own art'...But later on, I became nervous that's why I sought help from Dakila to collect all entries and combine them. Until now, many still submit their entries.)

Raymundo believes his work resonated because people have grown tired of the current administration’s performance.

“The way the government is handling the pandemic--palpak eh. Yung frustration ng tao, kapareho ko rin sila,” he said.

(The government failed in handling the pandemic. The people's frustration is similar to mine.)

'Tumindig,' he said, allowed him to freely express his political views without fear of retribution, inspiring others to do the same.

“Lalo na ngayon with the Anti-Terror Law, aside from doon sa mga trolls, baka pwedeng pumunta na lang ang mga pulis sa bahay mo, dakpin ka… In a way, yun yung ano ko - to resist 'yung takot,” Raymundo said.

(Especially now with the Anti-Terror Law, aside from trolls, police can go to your house and apprehend you...In a way, that's how I resist fear.)

“Ang dami ring nagme-message din sa akin na parang dahil nakita nila ang post na iyon, nagsasalita na rin sila. Dati, takot sila.”

(Many people also message me because of my post. They used to be scared also.)

For Robredo’s camp, Raymundo’s work can also be seen as a way to push back the trolls.

“Siguro, simula na ito na nababawi natin, nakakabangon tayo mula sa bullying na nangyayari nang limang taon, itong pang to-troll, itong paninira. Kaya nating tumindig, lumaban,” said Robredo’s spokesman Barry Gutierrez.

(Maybe this is the beginning of our rise from the past 5 year's bullying. We need to stand up and fight.)

Raymundo calls on the public to register and vote responsibly next year.

“Kailangan na natin ibahin ang pamamalakad ng gobyerno natin,” the artist said.

(We need to change the way our government is leading.)