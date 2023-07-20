Three of the country's Miss Universe representatives stunned their fans with their "Barbie"-inspired looks, following the release of live action movie about the iconic doll.

"Jumping on the Barbie train," said Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, who shared photos of her wearing a hot pink long-sleeve dress.

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Bea Gomez, on the other hand, looked like a glammed up morena Barbie in her two-tone ensemble.

"Sometimes Luigi, sometimes Barbie," said Gomez, who finished in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe.

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi, meanwhile, wore a "Barbie"-inspired mini dress.

"Embracing my inner Barbie," she said.

"Barbie" premiered in Philippine cinemas on Wednesday, July 19.

Its Filipino-American cast member, Ana Cruz Kayne, wore a pink terno top during the movie's world premiere in Hollywood.