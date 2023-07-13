Ana Cruz Kayne showcased her Filipino roots as she graced the pink carpet for the world premiere of "Barbie" in Hollywood.

The Filipino-American actress, who plays the role of Supreme Court Justice Barbie in the film, wore a pink terno top by Dennis Lustico.

"Maraming salamat to my dream team for sending me down the pink carpet feeling like my own snatched fairy godmother. Special thanks to Dennis Lustico for the dreamiest balintawak. Mahal Kita," Kayne said in an Instagram post.

This is not the first time that Kayne wore a terno as a cast member of the "Barbie" movie.

She donned a nude terno top with leaf applique, also by Lustico, during the film's London premiere.

"Thank you for wearing our heritage," the designer told Kayne.

A still from the "Barbie" movie, which was recently shared by Kayne on Instagram, showed the Fil-Am actress in a green, blue, and pink terno with earrings and a matching necklace.

"Barbie" will premiere in Philippine cinemas on July 19.