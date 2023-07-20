Miss Philippines Tourism 2023 Herlene Budol. Instagram/@msgrandphilippines

MANILA -- ALV Pageant Circle, the organizer of the first-ever Miss Grand Philippines, has finally addressed the issue involving one of its crowns.

Many have assumed that the winner of the Miss Philippines Tourism title, Herlene Budol, will be the country's next representative in Miss Tourism World. She received the crown from Justine Felizarta, who finished first runner-up in last year's edition of the international pageant.

But another organization, Hiyas ng Pilipinas, reminded the public shortly after the Miss Grand Philippines coronation night that it holds the franchise for Miss Tourism World and two other competitions.

In a statement released Wednesday, Miss Grand Philippines organizer ALV Pageant Circle made it clear that it did not confirm Budol's participation in Miss Tourism World.

It said that the Miss Philippines Tourism crown "is a generic title with no contractual obligation to any international pageant."

"Henceforth, our choice of global pageant may vary year after year, depending on the ideals and visions of the organization," ALV Pageant Circle explained.

"It has never been our intention to instigate any conflict of interest with our fellow pageant organizers whom we regard with mutual respect."

ALV Pageant Circle also hinted that Budol "will be competing in a different international tourism pageant," with more details to be announced soon.

Nikki de Moura won the top crown in the recently concluded Miss Grand Philippines 2023 pageant.

Other titleholders include Michelle Arceo (Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2023) and Francine Reyes (Miss Eco Teen Philippines 2023).

Shannon Tampon and Charie Sergio were proclaimed first and second runner-up, respectively.