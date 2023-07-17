Miss Philippines Tourism 2023 Herlene Budol. Instagram/@msgrandphilippines

MANILA -- Herlene Budol felt the need to explain her side after her previous statement gave the impression that she was not happy with her new crown.

The comedienne was proclaimed Miss Philippines Tourism 2023 last week, with the top crown of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 going to Nikki de Moura of Cagayan de Oro City.

Budol looked visibly sad during the coronation night, prompting some netizens to publicly ask the reason behind it. She reposted one of those questions, with the response: "Kasi sinayang ni angkol."

"Angkol" is said to refer to Miss Grand International president Nawat Itsaragrisil.

A day after her controversial post, Budol reiterated that she is happy with her Miss Philippines Tourism 2023 crown.

She added that she is thankful to all those who have supported her in her pageant journey.

"Hindi lang po nag-sink in sa akin na may crown po ako nung gabing 'yon... pero hindi po ibig sabihin na hindi po ako masaya sa nakuha ko," she stressed.

"Kulang ang salitang salamat sa lahat ng blessings na binibigay sa akin araw-araw ng Panginoon," she added.

Budol has always been vocal about wanting to represent the Philippines in Miss Grand International.

She competed in Binibining Pilipinas last year back when the Miss Grand International franchise was with the said national pageant. She finished as first runner-up.