Ex-Cebu governor Lito Osmeña passes away at 82

Courtesy of Mimo Osmeña

MANILA - Former Cebu governor Emilio Mario Renner "Lito" Osmeña has died, his son confirmed on Monday.

He was 82.

"So long Dad! You will always be part of us. Thank you is not enough!" Mimo Osmeña said in a Facebook post.

The cause of death is unknown as of posting time.

During Martial Law in the 1970s, Osmeña was a political prisoner in Fort Bonifacio before he was placed under house arrest.

He founded the PROMDI (Progressive Movement for the Devolution of Initiatives) Party and served as governor of Cebu from 1988 to 1992, before running for vice president under the ticket of then-presidential candidate, former President Fidel Ramos.

Osmeña was beaten by Joseph "Erap" Estrada, who would win the presidency six years later. Despite his loss, he became the economic adviser for Ramos.

A grandson of former President Sergio Osmeña, he was the champion for many projects that contributed to Cebu's progress such as the transcentral highway, Cebu business park and several BPOs.

Another member of the Osmeña clan, former senator and Toledo town mayor John Henry Osmeña, passed away last February.

—Report from Annie Perez

