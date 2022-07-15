Photo from Lalela Mswane's Instagram account.

Lalela Mswane of South Africa won Miss Supranational 2022 during the coronation night in Nowy Sacz, Poland on Saturday morning (Philippine time).

Mswane bested 68 other candidates with Praewwanich Ruangthong of Thailand winning as 1st runner-up and Nguyễn Huỳnh Kim Duyên of Vietnam as 2nd runner-up.

Adinda Cresheilla of Indonesia was 3rd runner-up followed by Ismelys Velásquez of Venezuela.

Mswane was the representative of South Africa in the Miss Universe 2021 pageant where she placed 2nd runner-up.

Meanwhile, the Philippines' bet Alison Black finished her journey as part of the Top 24. A professional ballerina, she was among the pageant's Top 3 of Miss Talent, Top 10 of Supra Fan-Vote, and Top 15 of Miss Supra Influencer.

Instead of focusing on the country's beaches and other tourist attractions, Black opted to put a spotlight on Filipinos in her introduction video for Miss Supranational 2022.

Citing her own experience, the Pinay beauty said she learned that being inspirational is not just about getting ahead of the pack, but also about helping other people succeed.

"When I look at the Filipina women that inspire me with how they break barriers, I learn that being inspirational isn’t merely aspiring to get a spot at the table, but rather, making that table bigger," said Black.

In her journey to the Miss Supranational crown, Black hoped to use her platform to show the world what Filipino women like her can do, and amplify their voices in the process.

Black was seeking to be the country's second Miss Supranational titleholder after Mutya Datul in 2013. Last year's representative Dindi Pajares finished her journey as part of the Top 12.

RELATED VIDEO: