PH bet Alison Black fails to advance to Miss Supranational 2022 Top 12

Photo from Alison Black's Instagram account.

The Philippines' Alison Black failed to secure a spot in the Top 12 of Miss Supranational 2022 during the coronation night at Nowy Sacz, Poland on Saturday morning (Philippine time).

The countries that advanced to the next round were Vietnam, Mauritius, the Czech Republic, Indonesia, Colombia, Venezuela, Kenya, India, Peru, Thailand, South Africa, and Poland.

A professional ballerina, Black was among the pageant's Top 3 of Miss Talent, Top 10 of Supra Fan-Vote, and Top 15 of Miss Supra Influencer.

Instead of focusing on the country's beaches and other tourist attractions, Black opted to put a spotlight on Filipinos in her introduction video for Miss Supranational 2022.

Citing her own experience, the Pinay beauty said she learned that being inspirational is not just about getting ahead of the pack, but also about helping other people succeed.

"When I look at the Filipina women that inspire me with how they break barriers, I learn that being inspirational isn’t merely aspiring to get a spot at the table, but rather, making that table bigger," she said.

In her journey to the Miss Supranational crown, Black hoped to use her platform to show the world what Filipino women like her can do, and amplify their voices in the process.

Black was seeking to be the country's second Miss Supranational titleholder after Mutya Datul in 2013. Last year's representative Dindi Pajares finished her journey as part of the Top 12.

