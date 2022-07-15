Photo from Alison Black's Instagram account.

The Philippines' Alison Black has made it to the first cut of Miss Supranational 2022.

Black was announced on Saturday morning (Philippine time) as part of the Top 24 of the pageant during the coronation night at Nowy Sacz, Poland.

A professional ballerina, Black was among the pageant's Top 3 of Miss Talent, Top 10 of Supra Fan-Vote, and Top 15 of Miss Supra Influencer.

Instead of focusing on the country's beaches and other tourist attractions, Black opted to put a spotlight on Filipinos in her introduction video for Miss Supranational 2022.

Citing her own experience, Black said she learned that being inspirational is not just about getting ahead of the pack, but also about helping other people succeed.

"When I look at the Filipina women that inspire me with how they break barriers, I learn that being inspirational isn’t merely aspiring to get a spot at the table, but rather, making that table bigger," said Black.

In her journey to the Miss Supranational crown, Black hopes to use her platform to show the world what Filipino women like her can do, and amplify their voices in the process.

Black aims to be the country's second Miss Supranational titleholder after Mutya Datul in 2013.

