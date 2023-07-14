Karen Davila, Migs Bustos team up for 'My Puhunan: Kaya Mo!' Photo: Handout

MANILA -- Award-winning ABS-CBN journalist Karen Davila is teaming up with Migs Bustos for the revamped "My Puhunan: Kayo Mo" which showcases inspiring success stories that aim to motivate viewers to pursue their dreams.



“My Puhunan: Kaya Mo” will start airing on Sunday, July 16, at 9:30 a.m.

In a statement, Davila said she is grateful for the comeback of her public service program.

“I feel absolutely grateful that ‘My Puhunan’ made an impact in the lives of many of our entrepreneurs! The show gives a platform to new businesses and inspires Filipinos to start their own! But ‘My Puhunan’ now has expanded. Hindi na lang ito negosyo, kasi lahat tayo may puhunan -- Talento, diskarte, sipag, galing sa isang bagay -- na maaaring makapag-payaman sa atin,” she said.

According to Davila, she handpicked Bustos, ABS-CBN sports digital project content lead, to be her co-host, saying it is time to share the show with other talented Kapamilyas in ABS-CBN News.

“I would have wanted more anchors and reporters to be part of ‘My Puhunan.’ It is time to build more of our talents and share the show,” Davila said.

For his part, Bustos said he is learning a lot as Davila's co-host on the show.

“I had a little experience before working with KD [Karen Davila] sa ANC. Pero brief stint lang ‘yun. Pero ito talaga ‘yung going out on the field, learning from her, 'yung expertise niya sa production, ‘yung expertise with film…Maganda kasi natututo ka parati. Marami akong napi-pick up so it’s a learning experience. Bonus na lang para sa akin na katambalan ko siya,” he said.



For the show’s pilot episode on Sunday, “My Puhunan” will feature former OFW-turned-millionaire Ghie Pangilinan of Skin Magical. Pangilinan was first interviewed on the show in 2018 and said that despite the pandemic, she and her husband Jerry were able to expand their beauty business. They also got to buy their own cars and are currently building their dream home.

“My Puhunan: Kaya Mo” with Karen Davila and Migs Bustos can be seen on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, news.abs-cbn.com/live, and other ABS-CBN News online platforms.