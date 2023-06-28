MANILA -- ABS-CBN and Skin Magical signed a licensing collaboration to launch personal skin care products for the hit ABS-CBN primetime series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

Present during the signing ceremony were Skin Magical president Ghie Pangilinan, ABS-CBN Integrated Marketing and Customer Experience head Cookie Bartolome, and Licensing cluster head Julie Ann Gutierrez.

ABS-CBN continues to bring the Kapamilya experience closer to audiences with licensed merchandise featuring well-loved television characters.

"Ito 'yung kino-consider ko na biggest comeback ng Skin Magical. Kasi alam namin kung gaano kami natulungan ng 'Kadenang Ginto' at alam din namin kung gaano kami matutulungan ng 'Batang Quiapo,' especially Coco Martin," Pangilinan told ABS-CBN News in an interview on Monday.

The products under the licensing agreement include a limited line of themed hair grower shampoo and rejuvenating set for both men and women to be launched in July.

“FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” has captured the hearts of Filipinos with relatable and heartwarming stories about family, friends, and the community.

"Ang Skin Magical po ay para sa masa. Ang target market po namin ay masa kasi affordable ang products namin at higit sa lahat effective. So 'yung mga gustong mag-start ng business din, 'yun ang pinaka-purpose namin 'yung livelihood," Pangilinan added.

ABS-CBN and Skin Magical’s first partnership was in 2019 for the “Kadenang Ginto Gandang Palaban Beauty Regimen Set” which became a bestseller and also opened livelihood opportunities for many Filipino distributors and resellers.