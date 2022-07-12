

MANILA – Netizens made sure to shower popular vlogger Viy Cortez with love as she shared a snap of her undone look after recently giving birth to her first child, Kidlat.

On Facebook, Cortez proudly released her no-makeup look, adding that she has been busy breastfeeding her son and still figuring out everything as a first-time parent.

“Itsura ng nagpapadede, may tahi, nangangapa pa pa'no ba dapat ang tamang gawin. Okay lang 'yan bawi na lang sa mga susunod na buwan mahalaga healthy si baby,” she said in the caption.

Cortez said she took comfort in the fact that her partner Cong TV and Kidlat love her.

“Alam ko naman mahal ako ni Cong at ni Kidlat kahit ang panget ko ngayon,” she added.

For now, she is devoting her time in taking care of her newborn son.

“Babawi ako sa sarili ko next time; ngayon, para sa anak ko muna lahat,” she said.

Her selfie has garnered over 670,000 reactions already aside from 10,000 comments and 63,000 shares, as of writing.

"It's okay, Viy. We all go through that as moms. Kudos for being a hands-on mom to Kidlat!" one fan commented.

Earlier this month, Cortez and Cong TV welcomed their first baby together.

Cortez and Cong TV are considered among the most popular content creators in the Philippines, boasting of 5.92 million and 10.3 million subscribers on YouTube, respectively.