Boy Abunda's tricky Bb. Pilipinas question sends netizens abuzz

MANILA - Veteran host and "King of Talk" Boy Abunda became a hot topic among netizens after giving his question during the Binibining Pilipinas coronation night on Sunday.

As one of the celebrity guest panelists, Abunda was one of those who asked questions to the contestants.

It was Binibini No. 15 Karen Laurrie Mendoza from Iloilo who picked Abunda for the question and answer portion.

Abunda's question was: "Ngayon madalas nating naririnig, it's okay to not be okay. My question is, when is it okay not to be okay? And when is it not okay to be not okay?"

Mendoza tried her best to answer Abunda's question.

"You know sometimes it's hard to move on especially that if we lost our loved ones, when we're depressed, when we have anxiety, but most of all, when we want to move forward in life. You know my favorite saying in a movie, Disney Inside Out is embrace your sadness, because in embracing your sadness, you will feel happiness afterwards," she said.

Netizens reacted to Abunda's question, with some noting how difficult it is.

Ms. Iloilo is one of the strong contenders for this batch. Period. It's just that aminin natin na may kahirapan talaga yung tanong ni Tito Boy Abunda buuuut very timely and relevant ang question ni Tito B! Infairness. And that's a fact! #BinibiningPilipinas2021 — BUMOTO KA PARA SA PAGBABAGO! 2022! (@heyitsayca) July 11, 2021

Boy abunda was indeed king of talk✨ love the question tito boy #BinibiningPilipinas2021 pic.twitter.com/3jHBf89cuh — Sunday:) (@jeirell_josh) July 11, 2021

Days before the coronation night, the candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2021 had a question and answer workshop with Abunda.