Boy Abunda's tricky Bb. Pilipinas question sends netizens abuzz

MANILA - Veteran host and "King of Talk" Boy Abunda became a hot topic among netizens after giving his question during the Binibining Pilipinas coronation night on Sunday.
As one of the celebrity guest panelists, Abunda was one of those who asked questions to the contestants.
It was Binibini No. 15 Karen Laurrie Mendoza from Iloilo who picked Abunda for the question and answer portion.
Abunda's question was: "Ngayon madalas nating naririnig, it's okay to not be okay. My question is, when is it okay not to be okay? And when is it not okay to be not okay?"
Mendoza tried her best to answer Abunda's question.
"You know sometimes it's hard to move on especially that if we lost our loved ones, when we're depressed, when we have anxiety, but most of all, when we want to move forward in life. You know my favorite saying in a movie, Disney Inside Out is embrace your sadness, because in embracing your sadness, you will feel happiness afterwards," she said.
Netizens reacted to Abunda's question, with some noting how difficult it is.
Days before the coronation night, the candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2021 had a question and answer workshop with Abunda.
Binibining Pilipinas 2021, Binibining Pilipinas question and answer, Boy Abunda, Karen Laurrie Mendoza