Genshin Impact’s new region Sumeru: What we know so far

HoYoVerse gives another glimpse of the Genshin Impact's 3.0 version expected to come out in the 3rd quarter of the year. Courtesy: HoYoVerse

MANILA - Even as a faulty livestream partly marred a surprise reveal last week, Genshin Impact wowed players with a sneak peek of its upcoming region.

And this Saturday, the hit role-playing game officially unveiled that it was Sumeru, which they described as "the nation of flora and foliage." It is also said to be inspired by South Asia and Middle East geography and culture.

In a three-minute video, HoYoVerse, the game's company unveiled more of the elemental reactions the Dendro element could trigger, aside from more information on its environment.

They also revealed more interactive bits and pieces of the island's design this Saturday.

The trailer also showed more of the new region's topography, including a sneak peek of what appears to be an Electro Regisvine, or an electro version of the giant flower-like bosses already present in the game. The Mondstadt region has the Cryo Regisvine, while the Liyue region has a Pyro Regisvine.

More information and elemental reactions that could be triggered were also revealed by the design team in the trailer. One of the designers, who introduced himself as "Aquaria" described Dendro as the "last piece of puzzle" in the game's seven-element system.

Of the seven elements (Pyro, Cryo, Dendro, Geo, Hydro, Electro, Anemo), much hasn't been seen on the Dendro element, which can only spur a "burning" reaction with the Pyro element as of the current version of the game, triggered by Dendro slimes found in the wild.

Aquaria bared that the planning involved people that were there from the beginning of the game's development to plan for the new region, adding that its concepts (catalysis, wisdom, and life) - are largely interconnected with elemental reactions, level design and environment mechanics.

"We hoped to design a system with a higher degree of synergy. One that was more interconnected and easier to understand," Aquaria said in Chinese, translated to English in the trailer released on YouTube.

With the version's 3.0 version coming out, Genshin will be introducing the Bloom and Catalyze reactions.

Bloom takes after the "real-life phenomenon of flowers blooming" and spurs under the Hydro element's recovery aspect paired with the catalysis concept of the Dendro element.

Another reaction, Catalyze, will be triggered when mixing Dendro and Electro powers and is connected with the local history of Sumeru, known so far in the lore as "land of wisdom" and its citizens' interest in the academe.

It will also introduce mechanisms that would creatures to react differently to different elements, and get "rare special materials" in the process.

It also appears that some interactive materials in Sumeru's environment, such as bouncing mushrooms, could be used depending on which elemental power is triggered.

Genshin is available on iOS, Android, the PC, Playstation 4 and Playstation 5.

The game's 2.8 version is expected to come out on July 13.