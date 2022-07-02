Sumeru? Genshin Impact teases new region in trailer

A sneak peek of Genshin Impact's new region is revealed in the game's livestream, Saturday. Courtesy: Hoyoverse

MANILA - Ad astra abbysosque, travelers!

Hit gacha game Genshin Impact gave a sneak peek on its upcoming region, expected to come out in the game's 3.0 version later this year.

As a surprise move in its special livestream for the game's next update Saturday, Genshin Impact showed a 45-second trailer teasing the region's geography, said to be inspired by South Asian landscapes and culture. The teaser has also been made available in their Japanese Twitter account.

While the area hasn't been explicitly revealed, it is said to be the "Land of Wisdom" Sumeru, based on descriptions in the game's lore.

Players can currently access Germany-inspired Monstadt, China-inspired Liyue, and Japan-inspired Inazuma, from the game's 2.0 update onwards.

Prior to the reveal, Genshin Impact revealed events for a separate July 13 update.

The July 13 update, named version 2.8, will have rerun banners, giving players the chance to pull for wandering samurai Kazuha, young "spark knight" Klee, and Nagoanohara Fireworks owner Yoimiya.

Version 2.8 will also feature a new event title "Summer Fantasia." with various limited-time minigames that its players could enjoy.

It also revealed free and paid skins for Fischl and Diluc, respectively, set to be released in July 13 when version 2.8 comes out, among others.