LOOK: QC mall pays tribute to Mario Dumaual

Mario Dumaual at ABS-CBN's Dolphy Theater on October 10, 2022. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- A mall in Quezon City paid tribute to ABS-CBN's veteran entertainment journalist, Mario Dumaual, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 64.

On Facebook, Eastwood City posted a photo of Dumaual's star in the mall's Walk of Fame, which is patterned after the Hollywood attraction.

It showed the star decorated with a framed photo of the late journalist, and bouquets of flowers.

"In loving memory of a passionate journalist, Mr. Mario Dumaual. Your star will shine on," Eastwood City said.

"Eastwood City and the Walk of Fame Foundation join the entertainment industry in remembering a seasoned broadcast journalist and Walk of Fame inductee Mr. Mario Dumaual. A pillar of Philippine showbiz, his contribution to uplifting entertainment journalism will forever be in our hearts and will remain an inspiration to many," it added.

Mario Dumaual's star in Eastwood City's Walk of Fame. Facebook/Eastwood City

Dumaual was honored with his own star in Eastwood City's Walk of Fame earlier this year for his contribution in news and public affairs.

He was joined by the likes of National Artist Ricky Lee, Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz, actress Maja Salvador, singer Janet Basco, radio broadcaster Gerry Baja, and Internet celebrities Ranz Kyle and Niana Guerrero.