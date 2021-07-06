Miss Philippines Earth 2021 to be aired on Kapamilya Channel

MANILA -- The Miss Philippines Earth 2021 pageant will be aired on the Kapamilya Channel next month, organizers announced on Tuesday.

Sixty-six candidates will compete for the opportunity to represent the Philippines in the Miss Earth pageant.

The national competition will be shown on the Kapamilya Channel at 10 a.m. on August 8, Sunday.

The reigning titleholder, Roxanne Baeyens of Baguio City, was named Miss Earth Water 2020 in a virtual coronation ceremony last November.

Lindsey Coffey of the United States won the Miss Earth title last year.

The Philippines currently has four Miss Earth winners: Karen Ibasco (2017), Angelia Ong (2015), Jamie Herrell (2014), and Karla Henry (2008).

