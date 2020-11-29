USA named Miss Earth 2020; Philippines wins Miss Earth Water

Lindsey Coffey from the USA is in tears after learning from host James Deakin that she’s been crowned Miss Earth 2020. Screengrab from Miss Earth 2020 live-streaming

MANILA (UPDATE) - Lindsey Coffey from the USA was in tears after being named Miss Earth 2020 in a virtual coronation ceremony held Sunday morning, Manila time.

Roxanne Baeyens from the Philippines was named Miss Earth Water 2020, while Michala Rubinstein from Denmark was named Miss Earth Fire 2020, and Stephany Zreik from Venezuela as Miss Earth Air.

Coffey, 28, was in initial disbelief after learning about the results.

“That is one of the best surprises I have ever received in my life. I am so shocked right now,” she said.

“Honestly, I did not even think that I had enough to really do this because I am so brand new to all of this. I had no idea what I was getting myself into. But from the very beginning, the stars seemed to have aligned. Even though I had some doubts, all my supporters, my team knew I was on the right track. To actually have this come true, it’s pretty remarkable."

Baeyens of the Philippines said she is grateful for the entire experience and to the Miss Earth Organization for letting them speak up about their environmental advocacies.

“I can’t wait for me and my ecosisters to have an amazing journey. Thank you for the love, and always spread love for Mother Earth,” she said.

Saying the Miss Earth 2020 win means so much to her, Coffey assured everyone she will pour her heart and soul into the new journey she’s about to embark on.

Based on her profile on the Miss Earth website, Coffey’s main advocacy is turning to ecological restoration, contour farming, rainwater harvesting, and desalination in order to combat the water pollution crisis on Earth.

Coffey succeeded Nellys Pimentel, the first-ever Puerto Rican winner of the Miss Earth pageant.

RELATED VIDEO