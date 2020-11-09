LOOK: Miss Earth 2020 top bets bared; pageant to be viewed on KTX

MANIA -- Representatives of the United States, South Africa and Venezuela lead the top favorites to win the Miss Earth 2020 crown in their much awaited virtual finals slated on November 29.

The list was forwarded by Miss Earth team leaders in the Philippines who manage the online arrangements with the delegates from their respective continental groups.

The US is represented by Lindsey Coffey; Venezuela by Stephanie Zreik; and South Africa by Lungo Katete.



Miss Earth candidates from USA, Panama, Costa Rica and Venezuela. Photos courtesy of Miss Earth/Carousel Productions

Brain cancer survivor Brittany Dickson from Australia; Costa Rica’s Kelly Avila, who was stricken with covid19 last October; Panama’s Anayansi de Gracia; and the Philippines’ Roxy Baeyens, a model and aspiring actress from Baguio, are also considered prime contenders in the pageant which is celebrating its 20th year amid the pandemic.

Other delegates who are on the radar of pageantologists are from India, Myanmar, Cote d’ Ivorie, Nigeria, Russia, Spain, and Portugal.

Miss Earth organizer Lorraine Schuck, stressed, however that it could be anyone’s game, depending on the final question and answer performances.

A total of 84 candidates are slugging it out on several online competitions showcasing their beauty, talent and various advocacies for the environment.

The pageant preliminaries and coronation will be streamed online on KTX on November 24 and 29 respectively for the benefit of the Miss Earth Foundation. Tickets for the prelims at P99 each; and the coronation at P199 each may be booked at www.ktx.ph.

James Deakin will host the virtual coronation on November 29 with international violinist Iskandar Wijaja as one of the guest performers.