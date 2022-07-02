Popular Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade passed away at the age of 23 after a year-long battle with cancer, his family announced on Friday.

In a YouTube video titled "so long nerds," Technoblade's father could be seen reading a letter by the YouTube star addressed to his 12.3 million subscribers.

“Hello, everyone. Technoblade here. If you are watching this, I am dead," his father said, echoing the words the YouTuber wrote.

Technoblade's name, who remained anonymous up until his death, was revealed to be Alex later on in the farewell letter.

"Thank you for supporting my content after all these years. If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time because those were the happiest days of my life," his father read on.

"And I hope you all go on to live long, prosperous and happy lives because I love you guys -- Technoblade, out."

Technoblade's father said it took them two months to discuss whether or not the YouTube star would do one final video before his death.

"We were going to shoot in his living room but we kind of waited too long. Then we were going to shoot it from his bed. He wanted to have everything he said written down ahead of time and I think he was having a hard time focusing with all the things hooked onto him," his father, visibly emotional in the video, said.

Technoblade first revealed his cancer diagnosis last August in an off-cam video. Eight hours after drafting the letter, Technoblade died, his father revealed.

"He, finished that up and then he was... done. He lived about another 8 hours after that. We all said goodbye," the father said.

Various gaming and content creation personalities on Twitter expressed their grief towards Technoblade's untimely death.

Effortlessly funny. Endlessly talented. Gone too soon.



Rest easy, Technoblade. — Ted Nivison (@TedNivison) July 1, 2022

We have been trying to find the words, but all of us here at Minecraft are heartbroken over the loss of Technoblade. He meant so much to our community and brought so much joy. He will be missed dearly. 🐷👑🗡️ — Minecraft (@Minecraft) July 1, 2022

Even Minecraft's Twitter account paid tribute to the YouTube star.

