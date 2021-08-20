Robinsons Place Naga was recreated on Minecraft by an 18-year-old from Camarines Sur. Handout

MANILA -- A young Filipino from Camarines Sur has channeled his creativity through Minecraft, using the video game to build a popular mall in the Bicol region.

Joseph Julianne Stefano Abella, 18, recreated Robinsons Place Naga on Minecraft, saying he was challenged by the complexity of the structure.

He said in particular that he had the hardest time building the walls inside the mall, which is designed after Bicol's famed pili nuts.

"It took me four weeks to finish," he said in a statement released by Robinsons Land on Friday. "I found the establishment beautiful and so I took the challenge to do it."

"Also, I thought that more people could easily relate to my artwork," he added, saying that the mall is "very popular" in their place. "So the moment that the audience sees my output, they would know at first glance."

The mall in Naga at night, as seen on Minecraft. Handout

For his efforts, Abella was given a P10,000 Robinsons Malls voucher, which he spent with his mother.

His Minecraft masterpiece will also be showcased at the atrium of Robinsons Place Naga from August 27 to 30.

Related video: