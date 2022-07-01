Home  >  Life

‘Darna’ flying to TOYCON ahead of TV comeback

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 01 2022 06:19 PM

‘Darna’ actress Jane de Leon poses in front of a mural inspired by the Mars Ravelo superhero after its unveiling on June 16. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
MANILA — “Darna” actress Jane de Leon will fly to TOYCON, the returning pop culture convention, ahead of superheroine’s long-awaited TV comeback.

De Leon’s guest appearance at the event was announced Friday by JRB Creative Production, the ABS-CBN unit behind “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series.”

De Leon will be joined by her co-stars Zaijian Jaranilla, whom plays Narda’s brother and Darna’s sidekick, as well as Joshua Garcia, who portrays a cop named Brian.

The “Darna” cast will interact with fans at TOYCON on July 10, Sunday, at 2:30 p.m. at SM Megamall’s Megatrade Hall.

The participation of “Darna” at the annual convention leads up to the nearing premiere of the ABS-CBN adaptation, which also stars Iza Calzado as the first Darna and Narda’s mother, and Janella Salvador as Valentina.

In mid-June, ABS-CBN also unveiled a sprawling mural answering the question, “Nasaan si Darna?” With the mural’s depiction of everyday Filipinos and frontliners with their own Darna emblem, its answer: “Ikaw, ako, tayong lahat si Darna.”

“Darna” is helmed by acclaimed director Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco. Its premiere date has yet to be announced.

