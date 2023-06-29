Sharon Cuneta inspires followers with slimmer figure

MANILA – Sharon Cuneta continues to inspire netizens with her remarkable weight loss.

On Instagram, Cuneta’s followers flooded her with comments saying they are loving her figure and that she only gets sexier and sexier through time.

Some also commented that the screen veteran is glowing and she looks really happy.

Cuneta is currently busy working on her upcoming film with Alden Richards, which also features Miles Ocampo and Tonton Gutierrez.

She regularly updates her followers on the progress of their shoot, giving fans some behind-the-scenes photos.

Directed by Nuel Naval, the movie’s working title is “A Mother and Son’s Story.”

Last March, Cuneta penned a heartfelt letter for ABS-CBN, the network she will always consider her home.

Although she is grateful for the opportunities that it has given her, Cuneta also noted that this is the first time that she doesn’t have a long-term contract with ABS-CBN.