Sharon Cuneta, Alden Richards begin filming movie

MANILA – Cameras have begun to roll for the upcoming movie of Sharon Cuneta and Alden Richards.

As shared by Cuneta on her Instagram page, she and Richards had their first filming day on Tuesday, while Miles Ocampo joined them on set for their second day.

Directed by Nuel Naval, the movie’s working title is “A Mother and Son’s Story.”

It was only last week when Cuneta and Richards announced how delighted they are to finally collaborate on a big screen project.

“Thank you, Lord, for a great project! Super excited!” Cuneta siad.

Last March, Cuneta penned a heartfelt letter for ABS-CBN, the network she will always consider her home.

Although she is grateful for the opportunities that it has given her, Cuneta also noted that this is the first time that she doesn’t have a long-term contract with ABS-CBN.

Cuneta said she’s decided to open herself up to other stations that may need her services, “while always keeping my Kapamilya ‘duties,’ if and when they come.”