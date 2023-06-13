Sharon Cuneta to work with Alden Richards in new movie

MANILA – Sharon Cuneta is looking forward to start working on her next project.

On Instagram, the screen veteran shared that she will be starring in a movie with Alden Richards.

“My new movie is under Cineko Productions and Direk @directfromncn (Nuel Naval) with a script by Mel Del Rosario -- co-starring my new movie son, the one and only @aldenrichards02,” she captioned her photo with Richards.

Aside from Richards, Cuneta’s new movie will also feature Ina Feleo.

“Thank You Lord for a great project! Super excited!!!” Cuneta added.

Last March, Cuneta penned a heartfelt letter for ABS-CBN, the network she will always consider her home.

Although she is grateful for the opportunities that it has given her, Cuneta also noted that this is the first time that she doesn’t have a long-term contract with ABS-CBN.

Cuneta said she’s decided to open herself up to other stations that may need her services, “while always keeping my Kapamilya ‘duties,’ if and when they come.”